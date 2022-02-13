Cold Monday, rain & thunder likely Wed-Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures sank into the mid teens on Sunday morning with afternoon highs barely reaching freezing. A few flurries possible Sunday night as temperatures drop back to around 18 on Monday morning. Mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday with highs climbing from the 40s to mid 50s by Tuesday. A surge of southerly winds will warm the region into the middle 60s on Wednesday. It will be windy with showers and maybe even some rumbles of thunder moving in later Wednesday. Sharply colder air behind the front will kick us back below freezing on Thursday, and a wintry mix may develop in the storm system’s wake. Flurries or light snow possible on Friday, with near-normal temps returning for the weekend.

