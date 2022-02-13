Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Aces Softball Continues Perfect Opening Weekend with Two more Wins

Aces softball
Aces softball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, LA. (WFIE) - Another big day on the field saw the University of Evansville softball team pick up two more victories at the Best on the Bayou Classic. 

UE opened the day with a come-from-behind 9-8 win over Southern University.  Down to their final three outs and trailing 8-7, the Purple Aces staged a rally to take the win. 

Minutes after the win, the Aces were right back on the field to face Mississippi Valley State.  Every facet of the game was working in that contest as Evansville won by a final of 14-0.  Highlighting that contest was the performance of Izzy Vetter, who tossed the second no-hitter of her career. 

Full stats will be posted when available. 

Live stats will not be available this weekend.  For live updates, follow the UE softball team on Twitter - @UEAthletics_SB and check out GoPurpleAces.com for full recaps after each day of action.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl is the most common drug found in overdoses.
Vanderburgh County sees massive increase in overdose deaths
Union County native recovers from head injury, same incident as Bob Saget
Union County native recovers from head injury, same incident as Bob Saget
Jean Holland
UPDATE: Vann Park Blvd. murder suspect arrested
Avian flu found in birds at Dubois Co. turkey farm, first in U.S. since 2020
Health officials urge those impacted by avian flu at turkey farm to get mental health help if needed
EFD responding to multiple vehicle accident
Driver cut from car after crash

Latest News

USI Softball
USI Softball Season Opening Weekend Continues Down South
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
Aces Drop another close one, in tough Battle at SIU
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
Lady Aces Overcome 18-point Deficit to Stun Indiana State
Evansville Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts fall to Bulls, Despite Heavy Shot Advantage