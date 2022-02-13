Aces Softball Continues Perfect Opening Weekend with Two more Wins

MONROE, LA. (WFIE) - Another big day on the field saw the University of Evansville softball team pick up two more victories at the Best on the Bayou Classic.

UE opened the day with a come-from-behind 9-8 win over Southern University. Down to their final three outs and trailing 8-7, the Purple Aces staged a rally to take the win.

Minutes after the win, the Aces were right back on the field to face Mississippi Valley State. Every facet of the game was working in that contest as Evansville won by a final of 14-0. Highlighting that contest was the performance of Izzy Vetter, who tossed the second no-hitter of her career.

Full stats will be posted when available.

