Aces Drop another close one, in tough Battle at SIU

CARBONDALE, ILL. (WFIE) - Blaise Beauchamp, Evan Kuhlman and Shamar Givance combined for 54 out of the University of Evansville’s 62 points on Saturday as the Purple Aces dropped a hard-fought 69-62 game against Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center.

Two days after recording a career-high 29 points, Beauchamp scored 19 on Saturday for UE (6-18, 2-11 MVC). He was 7-of-13 from the field and connected on three of his four outside tries. Kuhlman finished with 18 points with 5 of his 9 attempts finding the bottom of the net. Givance added 17 points and led the team with 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Four Salukis (13-13, 6-8 MVC) reached double figures, led by Kyler Filewich’s 12 points.

SIU got an early jump posting the first four points of the evening before Blaise Beauchamp connected from downtown to get UE on the board. Evan Kuhlman was true from outside shortly after to cut the Saluki advantage to 7-6. Beauchamp struck again just over four minutes in, hitting a layup to give Evansville its first lead at 8-7.

Shamar Givance knocked down a free throw to make it a 9-7 game before Southern Illinois stormed back with 12 in a row. They drained five shots while taking a 19-9 lead at the 11:05 mark. Givance got UE back on the board with a layup on the ensuing possession. SIU continued their torrid pace, doubling up the Aces to the tune of a 26-13 edge with 8:15 showing in the half.

Kuhlman’s second long ball of the game cut the gap back to single digits before a Beauchamp triple and Givance field goal capped off eight in a row to make it a 26-21 game entering the final six minutes. The Salukis fended off the challenge and finished the half by adding five more to their lead as they finished the opening 20 minutes with a 36-26 advantage.

After SIU scored to open the final period, Evansville stormed back with a 14-3 run with Givance, Kuhlman and Beauchamp doing all of the damage. Givance recorded the first five points in the rally while Beauchamp finished it off with a layup at the 14:07 point to get UE within just one point – 41-40. UE had a chance to jump in front, but SIU answered with six in a row to go back up by seven.

Gage Bobe registered five points in the next stretch with the Aces looking to close the gap. Another Givance basket made it a 50-47 game with 8:42 showing on the clock and the game was once again trimmed to three thanks to a pair of Kuhlman free throws entering the final four minutes. SIU responded by taking a 63-56 lead with 1:54 left and just when it looked like they landed the final punch, Beauchamp hit his third triple and gave UE a chance, trailing by three with the ball in the final minute. A 3-point attempt came up short and SIU was able to escape with the 69-62 win.

SIU shot 45.1% in the win while the Aces completed the night at 41.7%. The rebounding battle also went the Salukis way, 35-27.

On Wednesday, the Aces will be in Des Moines to take on Drake in a 7 p.m. game.

