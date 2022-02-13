Birthday Club
4th gas station armed robbery reported in Owensboro

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to Quality Convenience for an armed robbery report.

They say it happened Sunday morning around 7:20 a.m. on Leitchfield Road.

According to a press release, a tall white man wearing a brown jacket and mask entered the gas station, presented a handgun and demanded money.

OPD says the suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of money.

This comes after three other gas stations were robbed this past week in Owensboro. The first three robberies reported on Feb. 6, 11 and 12.

OPD also says detectives are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 870-687-8484.

Union County native recovers from head injury, same incident as Bob Saget
Owensboro brothers to open Kentucky-focused restaurant
OPD investigating 3rd gas station armed robbery this week
