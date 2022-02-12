Birthday Club
Vanderburgh County sees massive increase in overdose deaths
By Brady Williams
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In 2021, Vanderburgh County had 106 overdose deaths.

That is up from 67 in 2020 and 54 in 2019.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said it’s happened all over the state.

“We surpassed all the record years previous years,” he said. “They are - I hate to say out of control, but they’re out of control.”

He said it’s easy to pinpoint the main reason for the tragic turn.

“Fentanyl is definitely the chief component to most of these overdoses,” Lockyear explained.

He said it’s so common at this point, and so deadly, people with addictions urgently need to seek help.

“Families [and] friends are going to have to get involved and really push somebody into getting rehab because it’s not going to end well,” he said.

Still, Lockyear said he believes law enforcement is doing the best they can to help the issue.

“The task force did a great job, got a bunch of drugs off the street the other day so you know we’re really happy with that,” he said.

Lockyear said a majority of these overdoses happen at home among unsuspecting loved ones.

He said that means it’s more important than ever to look out for one another.

Click here to find a list of resources for people with addictions in Indiana.

