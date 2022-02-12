Union County native recovers from head injury, same incident as Bob Saget

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two days ago, a Florida medical examiner released more information on the death of comedian Bob Saget, saying he accidentally fell and hit the back of his head.

Authorities say they found Bob Saget alone in his hotel room.

Union County native, Steven Peak, experienced a similar situation, but he survived.

When you accidentally fall and bump your head, you might not always think it’s a life threatening situation.

Peak says that’s what he thought when he slipped getting out of the shower on the morning of July 7, 2021.

Peak’s fall caused his brain to shift nine millimeters to the right.

The accident resulted in a brain bleed, followed by seizures and a stroke; and required a cranial surgery.

Peak was put in a coma for 28 days and stayed in the hospital for three months.

He says what saved him was that he wasn’t alone that day.

“The one thing you’ve got to count on is look at God and say ‘Hey, man. I’m lucky to be alive. He wasn’t ready for me yet,” said Peak. “I feel sorry for the Saget family, I really do. I mean, because there was no one there to help him. My wife was there to help me.”

Peak lost all mobility for a while after the fall and it has been a long road to recovery since.

Six months later, Peak says he’s just thankful to still be here.

“The part of not being able to drive, and the part of not being able to work, is something that takes away from someone’s soul, but to be able to live is huge,” said Peak.

Something that brings him joy is being a restaurant owner in Florida, where he currently resides.

Although Peak isn’t able to serve his guests and dance in his kitchen again just yet, he keeps a positive mindset.

“I’m not 100% and I know that I never will be 100%, but in my mind I’m 100% because of the face that I’m still breathing,” said Peak.

Deaconess Neurosurgeon, Eric Goebal, says he works on at least one or two patients of all ages every day here the Tri-State from incidents just like this.

“Anybody is acceptable. Matter of fact, I talked to a mother and father yesterday of a two-year-old child that died of what’s called a subdural hematoma to the head and it was a relatively mild mechanism. So, it can certainly happen to anyone, whether you’re a child, two-years-old, or 90-years-old,” said Goebal.

In a statement, Bob Saget’s family said to “tell the ones you love that you love them.”

Peak says his experience opened his eyes to a new perspective on life.

“Head injuries are serious. They are very serious,” said Peak. “Never take anything for granted. Don’t take anything for granted, because it could stop tomorrow and it could stop tomorrow quickly.”

Dr. Goebal says if you experience a blow to the head in any way, make sure someone is with you, because you never know when things can take a turn for the worst.

