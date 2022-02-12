Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

OPD investigating 3rd gas station armed robbery this week

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Eagles Gas Station on West Parrish Avenue early Saturday morning.

They say it happened around 5:40 a.m.

According to a press release, the suspect is possibly a bi-racial man wearing a red sock cap, mask and plaid jacket with a black hood.

Armed robbery at Eagles Gas Station
Armed robbery at Eagles Gas Station(Owensboro Police Department)

Officials say the suspect entered the store with a handgun demanding money. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is the third armed robbery at a gas station in the area this week.

The first robbery happened Feb. 6 and the second occurred Feb. 11.

[Related Story: Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Owensboro]

[Related Story: Owensboro Police release surveillance of gas station robbery]

It is undetermined if any of the robberies are connected to one another.

Detectives say they are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Holland
UPDATE: Vann Park Blvd. murder suspect arrested
EFD responding to multiple vehicle accident
Driver cut from car after crash
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving former EPD officer identified
Union County native recovers from head injury, same incident as Bob Saget
Union County native recovers from head injury, same incident as Bob Saget
Avian flu found in birds at Dubois Co. turkey farm, first in U.S. since 2020
Health officials urge those impacted by avian flu at turkey farm to get mental health help if needed

Latest News

Fentanyl is the most common drug found in overdoses.
Vanderburgh County sees massive increase in overdose deaths
Vanderburgh County sees massive increase in overdose deaths
Vanderburgh County sees massive increase in overdose deaths
Union County native recovers from head injury, same incident as Bob Saget
Union County native recovers from head injury, same incident as Bob Saget
Hometown Nutrition hosts grand opening Monday
Hometown Nutrition hosts grand opening Monday