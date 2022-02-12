OPD investigating 3rd gas station armed robbery this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Eagles Gas Station on West Parrish Avenue early Saturday morning.

They say it happened around 5:40 a.m.

According to a press release, the suspect is possibly a bi-racial man wearing a red sock cap, mask and plaid jacket with a black hood.

Officials say the suspect entered the store with a handgun demanding money. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is the third armed robbery at a gas station in the area this week.

The first robbery happened Feb. 6 and the second occurred Feb. 11.

It is undetermined if any of the robberies are connected to one another.

Detectives say they are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

