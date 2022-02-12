Hometown Nutrition hosts grand opening Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new shop has opened up in Downtown Evansville.

Hometown Nutrition has its grand opening Monday.

The new shop serves meal replacement smoothies, boosted teas and iced protein coffee.

Owner, Lainie Grubbs just graduated from college in May and she says she hit the ground running hiring people, placing orders and decorating but she said it was worth it to leave an impact on the community.

“This community has given me so much throughout my life and I want to be able to give back,” Grubbs said. “And I thought what’s a better way than getting a store front and you know using my marketing and communications abilities. And it has been amazing. So I think just giving back to the community is my biggest thing right now.”

Grubbs says she believes the grand opening was a success, since she was busy all morning.

