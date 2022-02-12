Demolition underway for tornado affected homes in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Several homes in Dawson Springs need to be leveled, and their rubble taken away before the rebuilding process can begin, officials say.

Just two months after the deadly tornado, Dawson Springs is beginning to get back to its feet. The streets are clear of debris, many businesses are back up and running, and some of its families have even begun the rebuilding process.

There are several homes in Dawson Springs, however, that are piles of rubble. Unfortunately, not much can be done in the rebuilding process until they’re completely demolished.

That’s where Dawson Springs Deputy Emergency Management Director Jesse Breedlove comes in.

Breedlove is spearheading an operation where folks can sign up, and the city will take volunteers and go tear down their houses before moving the rubble to the side of the street, where it can be picked up and taken away by contracted crews.

However, Dawson Springs needs help.

“All the manpower for what we’re doing right now has to come from volunteer organizations and stuff like that,” said Breedlove, “so, if anybody’s got track hoes, mini excavators, skid steers, and stuff like that, and they want to volunteer, we’ll be glad to have them.”

The cleanup and rebuilding process is far from over, but the people of Dawson Springs will continue to hold onto hope, and all the help they can get.

If a reader is interested in donating or helping out, they can call Jesse Breedlove at (270)-836-8040, or they can email him at jbreedlove@hopkinscounty.net.

