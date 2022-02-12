Cold with flurries possible through Monday morning, messy midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday night’s cold front did not bring us much rain. Most of us picked up less than a tenth of an inch. However, it really did a number on our temperatures! Today has been cloudy and about 30° colder than yesterday with temperatures in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. We even had a few snow flurries!

Overnight, our temperatures will drop a few more degrees into the mid teens. Thankfully, the wind will calm down, but our wind chills could near the single digits with even a slight breeze. A few flurries may still be possible, but most of us will stay dry.

Super Bowl Sunday may start out with some sunshine early, but clouds will build in by about midday and continue through the afternoon and evening. Along with those clouds, a few flurries or light snow showers will be possible, but we are not expecting any significant snow accumulation. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Lows will dip into the mid to upper teens Sunday night.

Valentine’s Day will start out with clouds and possibly a few flurries early in the morning, but sunshine will return for the afternoon. Our wind direction will gradually begin to change Monday, pushing warmer air from the south up into the Tri-State. That will help our temperatures climb into the upper 30s to low 40s.

The flow of warm air will really kick into high gear Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be a bit breezy, but that southerly wind will send our temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and lower 60s Wednesday!

Rain is likely Wednesday night as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. A few thunderstorms are possible, and an isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out at this time, but it looks like the greatest risk of severe weather will stay to our south.

That cold front will swing through the Tri-State on Thursday, ushering in colder air and causing our temperatures to drop from the lower 50s that morning to the 30s that afternoon. That rain will also carry over into Thursday, and as that colder air moves in, any remaining rain may change over to snow Thursday evening. Some snow accumulation may be possible, but the best chance of accumulating snow will be to our north, closer to the Great Lakes Region.

