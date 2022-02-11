Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving former EPD officer identified

LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A 30-year-old woman who died in a murder-suicide incident in Jefferson County outside of Louisville has been identified by officials.

Our sister station in Louisville, WAVE 3 News, reported on the incident, which happened back in late January.

Joon Han died in the 3500 block of Fountain Drive on Jan. 29 due to injuries from a gunshot wound, the Jefferson County coroner confirmed to our sister station.

WAVE reports that Louisville Metro Police confirmed they were called to the residence around 5 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man and a woman dead inside of the home.

Early investigation revealed the incident was a domestic murder-suicide.

According to WAVE, the man who died was confirmed by New Albany Chief Todd Bailey as 33-year-old New Albany police officer Niko Sturdivant.

According to Sturdivant’s LinkedIn profile, he worked for the Evansville Police Department from 2017-2018 before he joined the New Albany Police Department.

Sturdivant was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Our sister station is reporting that neighbors say the woman was Sturdivant’s girlfriend.

LMPD Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

