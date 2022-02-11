VHS hosting low-cost pet vaccination clinic this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society is holding a low-cost vaccine clinic on Saturday.

Officials say they offer standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing, flea prevention, heartworm prevention and ID microchipping.

They will be taking walk-ins only from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

People’s pets will be taken care of on a first come first serve basis.

VHS has more pet vaccine clinic days scheduled in the upcoming months.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.