VHS holding low cost vaccine clinic Saturday

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society is holding a low cost vaccine clinic Saturday.

They say they will be offering standard dog and cat vaccinations.

The clinic will be walk-ins only and on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The shelter says this will be a vaccine clinic only, and other services will need to be taken care of separately.

They plan to hold similar clinics every two weeks.

You can visit their website vhslifesaver.org for more information about the clinic.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

