UPDATE: Vann Park Blvd. murder suspect arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder investigation.

According to a press release, Kayla Warner was found murdered inside her apartment in the 3200 block of Vann Park Boulevard back in November 2021.

[Related Story: Name released of woman stabbed to death in Evansville]

During the investigation, EPD detectives say they discovered that 22-year-old Jean Holland was one of the last people to have contact with Warner.

Jean Holland (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Holland became a person of interest in the murder investigation.

Officials say through the investigation, detectives were able to develop enough evidence to charge Holland with Warner’s murder.

Holland was arrested late Friday afternoon without incident and booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.