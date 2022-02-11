Two people rescued after early morning house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning.

They say it happened on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say EPD was originally called to the address in reference to a residential burglar alarm.

Officers say when they arrived they saw flames coming from the roof. They entered the home and removed two elderly people.

Officials say they found fire in the attic.

The say it was put out in about 15 minutes, but they had to do extensive overhaul and have electric service disconnected.

Officials say one person was taken to St. Vincent’s for a non-fire, non-life threatening injury.

The people who live in the home are now displaced.

Investigators classified it as an accidental electrical fire.

