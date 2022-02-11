Tri-State native in Beijing for 13th Olympic Games

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As fireworks ignited the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Craig Bohnert was there to witness it all.

Bohnert is a Jasper native who grew up in Evansville. He now works for the United States Olympic Committee.

Craig’s story, though, starts more than 6,000 miles away and 45 years ago in Evansville.

He was attending Purdue University, when his older brother, Jeff, was tragically killed in the 1977 plane crash. It was carrying the University of Evansville basketball team.

Craig says he knew it was time to come back home to the Tri-State.

“I had planned on talking to the university about transferring back home and becoming a student manager like my brother,” says Craig, “and when the plane crash happened, it just seemed like a natural fit to just take up where my brother, Jeff, had left off.”

So he did.

Jeff’s academic scholarship was transferred to Craig, allowing him to take up a degree in sports information.

A couple of years later, a connection at UE allowed Craig to volunteer at the 1984 Olympics in LA. After that, Craig says he was hooked on what he calls “the five-ring circus.”

“I caught five-ring fever,” says Craig.

Craig worked with a number of teams over the years, including U.S. Canoe and Kayak and USA Gymnastics.

In 2004, Craig took on a full-time gig, writing breaking news bulletins for the USOC. It’s the same role he holds now, 18 years later.

“I tell people I haven’t messed up bad enough for them for not to invite me back yet,” says Craig. “It’s been a real blessing. I couldn’t have imagined when I started out in sports information that I would be so blessed to attend what is now my 13th Olympic Games.”

Craig is the breaking news bureau manager, which he admits is a unique title for a one-man band.

“We’ve got three people on staff – me, myself and I,” says Craig.

His role with the USOC has propelled him around the world – from places like London to Rio.

This is actually Craig’s second Olympic Games in Beijing, after first covering the 2008 Games there.

“It’s just been an opportunity to travel in ways I never could have traveled before,” says Craig.

He admitted, this trip to China has been different than the ‘08 Games, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has limited some of our options,” says Craig. “We are not able to experience the local culture the way we have in past games, but you know, to be able to say I’ve been here and experienced this - it is a story I’ll tell for quite some time.”

Craig says even with the COVID-19 restrictions, he and his team are able to soak up every moment.

“We do take a moment or two to stop and smell the roses,” says Craig, “be appreciative of where we are, and how many people would love to be in the same place we are at this time.”

Craig says that mindset is encouraged by his good friend, Bill Hancock, who’s the executive director of the College Football Playoff.

“He is one of the most humble, respectful guys ever I’ve ever been around,” says Craig, “even though he’s one of the more powerful people in college athletics.”

Even 45 years later, Craig says the legacy of his brother is with him every step of the way.

“Even in his last moments, what he did was open a door for me that has led to these amazing experiences,” says Craig, “and I will always be grateful for that.”

Craig and his team will fly back to the United States, after about a month in China.

He and his wife, Beverly, now live and work in St. Petersburg, Florida, where they enjoy owning an ice cream shop on the beach.

