Traffic Alert: NB lane of Veterans Memorial Pkwy to close periodically for 2 weeks

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the northwest bound lane on Veterans Memorial Pkwy, between Waterworks Road and Shawnee Drive, will be periodically closed to traffic starting Monday, February 14, and continuing for approximately two weeks.

The lane will reopen daily at 3:30 p.m.

Officials say crews will be removing trees along the parkway in preparation for the Bee Slough River Flood Gate Project.

The flood gate is a Renew Evansville project and part of the City’s response to a federal mandate to comply with the Clean Water Act by reducing sewage overflows through upgrades to the wastewater system.

The flood gate will prevent untreated river water from backing up into the slough.

