Team figure skating competition comes to Swonder Ice Arena

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Swonder Ice Arena is hosting the 2022 Tri-State Figure Skating Synchronized Skating Competition starting Friday.

The competition, organized by the Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club, is set to feature 87 teams and 1,200 skaters from around the country with ages ranging from five to adult.

Officials say the competition will have an estimated economic impact of about $420,000 to the Evansville/Vanderburgh County area.

Officials say the purpose of the skating club is to help in the development of figure skaters in the Evansville Metropolitan and surrounding areas.

