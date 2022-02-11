Birthday Club
Reitz senior Alyssa Haynes secures Week 5 Hoops Live POTW honors

By Tamar Sher
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz senior guard Alyssa Haynes was awarded the Hoops Live Player of the Week honor for Week 5 on Thursday night, receiving 8,287 total votes.

Haynes had 17 points last week against Harrison, helping the Panthers earn their first sectional win since 2013.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Reitz vs. Harrison]

She also scored eight points in the sectional semifinals, clinching a spot in the 3A championship against Castle.

Reitz finished the season with an 11-11 record, notching the program’s first double-digit win season in 19 years.

