Owensboro schools moving to masks optional Monday

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, February 14, Owensboro Public Schools will be moving to a mask-optional, but strongly encouraged policy for all staff and students.

Officials say masks must still be worn on buses due to Federal Transportation Mandate at least until the order is set to expire on March 18.

Click here for more on OPS’ policy.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

