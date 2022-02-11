Owensboro gas station robbed at gunpoint
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating an armed robbery.
They say it happened at 1:21 a.m. Friday at the Quality Quick Food Mart in the 3000 block of Carter Road.
Police say a man wearing a camouflage jacket and a black hooded sweatshirt came inside, showed a gun, and demanded money.
They say he got away with some money.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
This is not far from another gas station robbed last weekend.
That suspect was also wearing a camouflage jacket.
