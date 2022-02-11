Owensboro gas station robbed at gunpoint

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating an armed robbery.

They say it happened at 1:21 a.m. Friday at the Quality Quick Food Mart in the 3000 block of Carter Road.

Police say a man wearing a camouflage jacket and a black hooded sweatshirt came inside, showed a gun, and demanded money.

They say he got away with some money.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

This is not far from another gas station robbed last weekend.

That suspect was also wearing a camouflage jacket.

