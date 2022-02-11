Officers: Madisonville police investigating shooting, 1 man injured
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday.
Around 5:50 Wednesday evening, officers say they got a report of a man who was shot in the 800 block of West Broadway Street.
When they arrived at the home, they say they found the man on the basement floor with a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was taken to the hospital where officials say he is in stable condition.
Police say they don’t have a suspect at this time.
