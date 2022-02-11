Birthday Club
Man charged with looting tornado victims sentenced to 10 days

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of looting tornado damage days after the deadly storms in December to sentenced to less than a week and a half in jail.

52-year-old Jimmy Benton was charged with criminal mischief, trespassing and theft.

Deputies say they found him removing appliances from property with no permission to be there.

They say he was loading property into his van and on a trailer.

Friday, Benton’s original charge of criminal mischief was amended to a misdemeanor, which he pled guilty to.

Officials say his charges of criminal trespassing and theft were dismissed.

They say he was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 80 of those days discharged.

Jimmy Benton
Jimmy Benton(Hopkins Co. Jail)

