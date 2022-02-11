Birthday Club
Kentucky Senate panel advances ban on transgender athletes

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Senate committee has advanced a bill to bar transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The Republican-led Senate Education Committee approved the measure Thursday.

The vote came after committee members heard impassioned pleas from transgender girls and their parents not to take the action.

The measure moves on to the GOP-dominated full Senate next.

The bill would apply to K-12 sports.

But its lead sponsor, Sen. Robby Mills, focused on high school athletics.

He says it would ensure girls compete against other “biological females.” Opponents say the bill’s restrictions are unconstitutional.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

