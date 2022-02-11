Kentucky House passes bill revamping jobless benefit rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has voted to revamp rules for receiving unemployment benefits.

The action capped an impassioned debate Thursday over the bill’s impact on laid-off workers and the state’s economy.

The sweeping measure won House passage hours after it was reviewed in committee.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The bill’s supporters include the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. They say it represents an important step toward improving the state’s chronic workforce shortages.

Opponents say the stricter rules would increase the hardships for many laid-off workers by forcing them to accept lower-wage jobs.

