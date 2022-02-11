Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Kentucky House passes bill revamping jobless benefit rules

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has voted to revamp rules for receiving unemployment benefits.

The action capped an impassioned debate Thursday over the bill’s impact on laid-off workers and the state’s economy.

The sweeping measure won House passage hours after it was reviewed in committee.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The bill’s supporters include the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. They say it represents an important step toward improving the state’s chronic workforce shortages.

Opponents say the stricter rules would increase the hardships for many laid-off workers by forcing them to accept lower-wage jobs.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: Man shot after carjacking in Evansville
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving former EPD officer identified
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting
Officer & suspect named in Providence officer-involved shooting
Woman accused of dragging an officer with a car is expected in court.
Hearing reset for woman accused of dragging officer with car
The Ford Center
Academy of Country Music nominates Ford Center for ‘Arena of the Year’

Latest News

Pictured Left to Right: -Larry Carter: City Superintendent / City of Beaver Dam -Becky...
Beaver Dam wins ‘The Government Award’
Swonder Ice Arena
Team figure skating competition comes to Swonder Ice Arena
Police Lights
Owensboro gas station robbed at gunpoint
Kentucky Senate panel advances ban on transgender athletes