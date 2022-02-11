Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Kentucky governor wants to build vehicle charging network

Electric vehicle charging.
Electric vehicle charging.(Rosemond Crown)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is eligible to receive as much as about $10 million in federal grant funding to build an electric vehicle charging network.

The money is part of around $5 billion available to states over the next five years under the new federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

Ford Motor Co. has announced plans to build factories in Kentucky and Tennessee that will produce electric vehicle batteries.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: Man shot after carjacking in Evansville
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting
Officer & suspect named in Providence officer-involved shooting
Woman accused of dragging an officer with a car is expected in court.
Hearing reset for woman accused of dragging officer with car
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Woman killed in murder-suicide involving former EPD officer identified
Authorities responded to a reported shooting that Henderson police say resulted in an...
Henderson school placed on brief lockdown following reported nearby shooting

Latest News

Green River Bourbon.
Green River Distilling Co. releasing first bourbon in decades
Green River Distilling Co. releasing first bourbon in decades - PT II
Green River Distilling Co. releasing first bourbon in decades - PT II
20th annual ‘Really Big Show’ set for this weekend.
20th annual ‘Really Big Show’ set for this weekend
Friday Sunrise Headlines 2/11
Friday Sunrise Headlines