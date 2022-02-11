Katie’s Caps funding research for Glioblastoma

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three women are knitting and crocheting hats for a good cause.

Katie Proctor-Schiff was 35 years old when she passed away from Glioblastoma, leaving behind her husband, Jake Schiff, and three children.

“It went from a headache to her death in two to three days,” Katie’s Caps organizer Rhanda Carlile said. “We didn’t even know what Glioblastoma was.”

Glioblastoma itself is an aggressive form of cancer that can occur in the brain or on the spinal cord.

This cancer type is rare. However, it’s still a crucial public health issue due to how incurable and difficult to diagnose it can be.

None of the family had seen it coming, and Katie’s passing shocked those that she knew to their core.

Katie’s mom, Kris, struggled after the passing of her daughter, but she found that knitting, the thing that she had consistently done for years, gave her a constructive outlet.

The knitting makes sense when you learn that Katie and Kris had owned a business in town called “Knitt Witts and Pen Pals Stationery,” where they did just that.

While Kris did the knitting, Jennifer Mitchell joined her to do the crocheting.

With Rhanda behind the screen organizing the entire thing, helping facilitate the donations and selling of hats, the trio was off.

The three of them were able to bond over making and selling the hats, and over the fond memories of Katie, and the impact that she had in their lives.

All of the proceeds they receive from the hats they sell and the donations go straight to Glioblastoma research. In the hopes, the women say, of helping make some progress in the fight against both Glioblastoma and brain cancer as a whole.

Katie was loved by many, and is thus missed by many.

Through the knitting, crocheting, and typing hands of Kris, Jennifer, and Rhanda, however, Katie’s memory still lives on in the hearts, and in the heads of many.

“To know this family is to love them,” Rhanda said. “The community around the Proctor and Shiff family is just incredible.”

Readers who would like to learn more about Katie’s Caps, as well as see the caps themselves, can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.