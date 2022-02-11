Birthday Club
Jerry Sloan named on list of top 15 coaches in NBA history

University of Evansville basketball legend and former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan was honored on the list of the top 15 coaches in NBA history on Tuesday.(WYMT)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The National Basketball Association is honoring University of Evansville graduate Jerry Sloan as one of the greatest to ever coach from the sideline.

On Tuesday, the UE basketball legend was honored on the list of the top 15 coaches in NBA history. This list was revealed as part of the ongoing celebration to commemorate the league’s 75th season.

Sloan, who led the Utah Jazz as head coach for 23 seasons, ranks fourth on the NBA’s all-time wins list. He guided the Jazz to 15 consecutive playoff appearances, as well as back-to-back trips to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.

The Illinois native was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Sloan passed away at age 78 on May 22, 2020.

The top 15 list was selected by a panel that composed of 43 current and former NBA head coaches.

Other coaches included on the all-time list are named in the following: Red Auerbach, Larry Brown, Chuck Daly, Red Holzman, Phil Jackson, K.C. Jones, Steve Kerr, Don Nelson, Greg Popovich, Jack Ramsay, Pat Riley, Doc Rivers, Erik Spoelstra and Lenny Wilkens.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

