Ind. reports 108 new Covid deaths statewide; 3 in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 2,839 new COVID-19 cases and 108 new deaths statewide.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,664,353 cases and 21,298 deaths.

The state map shows four Indiana counties are out of red and now in orange, but they are in the northern part of the state.

It shows three new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Warrick County.

The map also shows 102 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 47 new cases in Warrick County, 19 new cases in Dubois County, 12 new cases in Perry County, 14 new cases in Posey County, 18 new cases in Gibson County, 14 new cases in Spencer County, and seven new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 56,178 cases, 560 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,668 cases, 156 deaths

Warrick Co. - 19,860 cases, 222 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,554 cases, 58 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,423 cases, 53 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,417 cases, 129 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,114 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,657 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.