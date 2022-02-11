Birthday Club
Hoops Live Scoreboard, Week 6

Watch highlights on 14 Sports App at 10:35
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the...
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

We have more than 30 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Hoops Live for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at...
Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Reitz senior Alyssa Haynes secures Week 5 Hoops Live POTW honors
Castle clinches 4A sectional title in back-to-back seasons
14 student-athletes from Castle High School signed their national letters of intent to compete...
14 Castle athletes sign to play college sports