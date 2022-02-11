Birthday Club
Green River Distilling Co. releasing first bourbon in decades

By Jessica Costello
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Green River Distilling Company in Owensboro is releasing the first bourbon under that name in decades.

Formerly O.Z. Tyler, Green River Distillery got its name back in 2020.

Officials tell us the bourbon has been aged for over five years.

Now, it’s the first bourbon the public can get in over 100 years.

Learn more on Green River Distilling Company’s website.

