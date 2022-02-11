Green River Distilling Co. releasing first bourbon in decades

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Green River Distilling Company in Owensboro is releasing the first bourbon under that name in decades.

Formerly O.Z. Tyler, Green River Distillery got its name back in 2020.

Officials tell us the bourbon has been aged for over five years.

Now, it’s the first bourbon the public can get in over 100 years.

