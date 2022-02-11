Birthday Club
Gibson County holds forum for rescue fund plans

Gibson County holds forum for rescue fund plans
By Brady Williams
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The American Rescue Plan Act awarded Gibson County over $6.5 million, and Commissioner Warren Fleetwood says they now need to plan.

“Nothing has been decided as far as allocations go, but we’re looking to get the most out of our dollars,” he said.

On Thursday, Fleetwood and the rest of the planning committee hosted a forum at Oakland City University to take suggestions from the community.

The community wasn’t afraid to chime in with suggestions to use parts of the money to support improvements for emergency services, libraries and infrastructure

The funds can be used to replace public revenue lost in the COVID-19 pandemic, invest in public health, provide support for essential workers, or pay for water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

“We hope to be able to do some things that will improve public health and improve some of the health services here in Gibson County,” Fleetwood said.

He said the community’s suggestions would be considered while they move toward the decision-making part of the process.

They said there will be one more forum in the coming weeks where people can voice their ideas.

