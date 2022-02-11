Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines 2/11
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - It’s a big day in Western Kentucky. Green River Distilling Company in Owensboro is releasing the first bourbon under that name in decades.

We’re learning more about an officer-involved shooting in Webster County. It happened a week ago in Providence.

President Joe Biden is sounding the alarm this morning. He’s warning any Americans remaining in Ukraine to leave.

We’re just a couple of days away from Super Bowl 56. A Tri-State native is not only going to the big game, but he’ll be on the field.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

