Flower shops facing supply chain issues

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and flower shops around the Tri-State are getting ready.

Flowers and More owner Heidi Griese says this year’s preparation was the same as previous years but due to supply chain issues there may be minor changes.

Griese says they have not had too much trouble with ordering flowers but they have had to order different colors and flowers to compensate and minimize cost to customers.

“Some issues with like with some containers and different vases and things,” says Griese. “Some of the same vendors that you had always used, you might have to try and get them from a different vendor and price increases have gone up on glass and shipping.”

Griese wanted to assure customers that they are doing their best to give them the same price and product that they have come to expect every year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

