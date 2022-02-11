Birthday Club
First Hoosier wins gold at Winter Olympics

(KTUU)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Team USA skied their way to gold in the first-ever mixed team aerials event.

One of the members of that team was Justin Schoenefeld, who is now the first Hoosier to ever win at the Winter Olympics.

The 23-year-old Lawrenceburg native was the last to go and made sure to finalize the win for his team.

Chris Lillis and Ashley Caldwell were also on that winning team.

In this new event, each country gets three jumpers and can’t use more than two per gender.

All six countries in the finals went with two men and one woman.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

