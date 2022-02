HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An organization in Henderson that has held several event to give away items to the community has another one set for Feb. 19.

This one is for tornado victims, and it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1900 U.S. 41 N. in Henderson.

4 the Good of the Community will have items like clothing, food, and furniture for free.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.