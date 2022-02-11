Birthday Club
EFD responding to multiple vehicle accident(Evansville Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department is on scene of a multiple vehicle car accident.

According to a social media post, the accident is at the intersection of Bellemeade and Governor.

EFD officials say the intersection is blocked and are asking people to avoid the area.

Fire officials also say there are three cars involved in the accident. Firefighters did have to cut one person out of one of the vehicles.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

