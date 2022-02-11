EFD responding to multiple vehicle accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department is on scene of a multiple vehicle car accident.

According to a social media post, the accident is at the intersection of Bellemeade and Governor.

EFD officials say the intersection is blocked and are asking people to avoid the area.

Fire officials also say there are three cars involved in the accident. Firefighters did have to cut one person out of one of the vehicles.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Firefighters are on scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the intersection of Bellemeade and Governor. The intersection is blocked, Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/YgiatAV2iv — Evansville Fire Department (@EvansvilleFD) February 11, 2022

