Cold weekend, active weather next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds and a few showers moved into the Tri-State on Friday, along with temps in the lower 50s. Clouds will linger overnight as temperatures drop into the middle 20s on Saturday. Saturday’s high will only reach 32, and we will plunge into the mid-teens for Sunday morning. Cloudy again on Sunday with a few flurries and a high of 30. Monday-Wednesday will be mainly dry next week. Temps will climb back into the lower 60s by Wednesday. A vigorous storm system may push through from Wednesday through early Friday. Thunderstorms possible on Thursday, and very windy conditions likely.

