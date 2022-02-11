Castle football alum officiating Super Bowl LVI

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - With only days away until the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals battle to take home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI, a Tri-State native is not only going to the big game, but he will be on the field.

While many people dream of attending the Super Bowl, Castle football alum Bryan Neale is going to be a part of the action. He’s slated to oversee the NFL’s biggest game as an umpire on the officiating crew.

“Last Tuesday at 11:11 a.m. when that phone rang, and I was told, ‘Hey, you’re going to be the umpire at Super Bowl LVI, all those emotions, all those experiences and all those people that helped me, everything came back to me all of a sudden,” Neale said.

Neale was part of the Castle football program and graduated in 1988.

With encouragement from his coaches, his dream of becoming a football referee was born 33 years ago.

“He called me about two or three days after he got the Super Bowl call,” Johnny Evers, Neale’s offensive line coach at Castle said. “He said, ‘I’m calling people who’ve helped me along the way, and I just wanted you to know I got in the Super Bowl.’ That meant a lot.”

Neale went on to have an eight-year career in the Big Ten Conference, and was even part of the officiating crew for the 2011 BCS National Championship Game between Oregon and Auburn.

In 2014, he began officiating in the NFL as an umpire. Now at 52 years old, Neale reached the biggest stage in his career: the Super Bowl.

“My football coaches had always taught me to write my goals down on little index cards,” Neale said. “When I was 19, I wrote down on a little index card some goals I wanted to achieve in officiating. One of them was I wanted to work the state championship and I put an age I wanted to get that by, and it was 31. And then I put down that I want to ref in the Big Ten by the time I was 36, and then I wrote down that I wanted to be in the NFL by the time I was 41, and that I wanted to referee the Super Bowl when I was 51. Eerily enough, I’m 52, so I missed it by a year, but I’ll take it.”

When Evers recalled Neale as a Knight, he said people were immediately drawn to him, saying he was a leader on and off the field.

“Bryan would be the first one to tell you he wasn’t the biggest, the fastest, the strongest,” Evers said. “What I remember about Bryan was he was the smartest, and he was a great leader. He was always about the team. To me, that’s what struck me about how smart he was, and how team-oriented he was, which for any kind of official is perfect.”

To this day, Neale still gives credit to the values learned growing up in the Tri-State.

“I was lucky enough to be around coaches and mentors when I was young that instilled in me a process for doing anything you choose to the best of your ability and to strive for excellence in anything you did,” Neale said. “I was taught a mindset that went behind the process that served me really well throughout life.”

