Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 50s. Temps will sink into the upper 40s during the late afternoon along with scattered showers. Friday night, cloudy with scattered rain early then turning colder. Lows dropping into the mid-20s.

Saturday, cloudy and brisk as high temps only reach the lower 30s. Wind chills during the afternoon in the mid-teens. Flurries at times along with northwest winds gusting to 20-miles an hour. Saturday night, partly cloudy and colder as lows drop into the upper teens.

Sunday, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon snow. High temps in the lower 30s behind northwesterly winds.

