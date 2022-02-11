Beaver Dam wins ‘The Government Award’

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced the City of Beaver Dam, Kentucky as the 2021 recipient of a Governor’s Awards in the Arts. Beaver Dam was honored with the Government Award, which officials say is one of the commonwealth’s most prestigious arts awards.

They say the Government Award recognizes the City’s significant support of the arts through government action and its dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history with the citizens of the commonwealth.

Paul Sandefur, Mayor of Beaver Dam, said, “This award recognizes the vision, determination, years of hard work, and steadfast commitment by city and community leaders. It also validates the City and community’s investments in Arts & Entertainment programming. Finally, this award acknowledges that even small, rural communities can have a major impact.”

Sandefur continued, “I’d like to thank Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for his support of Beaver Dam Amphitheater and our entire community. I also want to express my gratitude to Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry and the Kentucky Arts Council for their support and this recognition. We are honored to receive this prestigious award.”

Beaver Dam has approximately 3,600 people in Ohio County, Kentucky. It is home to Beaver Dam Amphitheater, a 5,000-person capacity boutique amphitheater that presents world-class entertainment annually, May through October.

Since opening in 2014, “The DAM” has presented some big names in the entertainment business, including Joe Diffie, Merle Haggard, Charlie Daniels, John Prine, Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Temptations, The Beach Boys, Night Ranger, Bret Michaels, Old Crow Medicine Show, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ricky Skaggs, Lee Brice, Trace Adkins, Leanne Morgan, Casting Crowns, Tanya Tucker, and many more. The DAM also presents several annual events, including Sparks in the Park, the trademarked ‘80s Rock the DAM Fest, Jam at the DAM over Labor Day weekend, and a Brewfest.

Beaver Dam also hosts a weekly Farmer’s Market and several annual events, including Sounds on 2nd, which is weekly free concert series in downtown Beaver Dam, May through September.

