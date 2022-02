EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 20th annual “Really Big Show” is happening this weekend in Evansville.

Our own Jeff Lyons and Marc Scott are the hosts.

This year’s theme is “A Roaring 20s Event.”

Community members will showcase their talents.

It will air right here on 14 News Saturday, February 12 from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

