Woman accused of dragging officer with car expected in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman accused of dragging an Evansville Police Office with her car is expected back in court Thursday.

A hearing for Maeling Smith is scheduled for the afternoon.

Police say she was involved in a domestic dispute with a man last May and refused to comply with the officer’s orders.

Officials say she put her car in reverse as the officer tried to put her in handcuffs.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.