Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Woman accused of dragging officer with car expected in court

Woman accused of dragging officer with car expected in court
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman accused of dragging an Evansville Police Office with her car is expected back in court Thursday.

A hearing for Maeling Smith is scheduled for the afternoon.

Police say she was involved in a domestic dispute with a man last May and refused to comply with the officer’s orders.

Officials say she put her car in reverse as the officer tried to put her in handcuffs.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate arrives in court
Man charged in murder of Deputy Riley pleads not guilty
Robert Garner
Sheriff: Possible jury tampering leads to mistrial in Owensboro murder case
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
David Becht, Jr.
Man facing 35 counts in child molesting case

Latest News

Benefit concert being held for Ky. tornado victims.
Benefit concert being held for Ky. tornado victims
Benefit concert being held for Ky. tornado victims - Pt II
Benefit concert being held for Ky. tornado victims - Pt II
Daviess Co. leaders to highlight funding for utility assistance
Pedro Diaz
Evansville man expected to be sentenced in intimidation, confinement case