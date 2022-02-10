Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Wet Friday, colder weekend

14 First Alert 2/10 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More sunshine on Thursday, but highs only made it into the middle 40s. A brief warming on Friday will take highs into the middle 60s as scattered showers move through the Tri-State. Rain should end Friday night, followed by a big drop in temperatures over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with highs near freezing and lows in the 20s and teens. Milder air returns for the start of next week with highs in the 40s and lower 50s Monday-Tuesday. Rain chances appear on Wednesday and Thursday as highs rise into the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate arrives in court
Man charged in murder of Deputy Riley pleads not guilty
Robert Garner
Sheriff: Possible jury tampering leads to mistrial in Owensboro murder case
Deputies: Man shot after carjacking in Evansville
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134

Latest News

Brighter, Colder
14 First Alert 2/10 - Midday
14 First Alert 2/10 - Midday
Benefit concert being held for Ky. tornado victims.
Benefit concert being held for Ky. tornado victims
Benefit concert being held for Ky. tornado victims - Pt II
Benefit concert being held for Ky. tornado victims - Pt II