Wet Friday, colder weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More sunshine on Thursday, but highs only made it into the middle 40s. A brief warming on Friday will take highs into the middle 60s as scattered showers move through the Tri-State. Rain should end Friday night, followed by a big drop in temperatures over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with highs near freezing and lows in the 20s and teens. Milder air returns for the start of next week with highs in the 40s and lower 50s Monday-Tuesday. Rain chances appear on Wednesday and Thursday as highs rise into the 60s.

