Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 2/10
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A man told police he was shot after a carjacking overnight in Evansville.

Ray Tate, the man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

We’re learning why a murder trial was declared a mistrial in Owensboro. Officials say the sheriff’s office is investigating possible jury tampering.

Avian Flu is now in the Tri-State. A farm in Dubois County is dealing with an outbreak. It’s the first case in Indiana since 2016.

Today marks two months since the deadly tornados ripped through Western Kentucky. The community is still working together and finding new ways to help those who lost everything

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

