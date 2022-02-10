Social media helps reunite dog lost after car crash and her owner
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A dog named Ladybug is safe and back home thanks to social media and a few Good Samaritans.
Vanderburgh Humane Society posted the good news.
They say Ladybug was with her owner when they were involved in a car crash Monday on the Lloyd Expressway. They say the owner was taken to the hospital, but amid the chaos, Ladybug was lost.
There was a post to Evansville Lost Pets by a nurse, who comments indicate was caring for Ladybug’s owner at the hospital.
Commenters say that got the ball rolling. There were then sightings of Ladybug, and a Good Samaritan caught her and brought her to VHS.
Comments from family indicate Ladybug’s owner is now doing well.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.