Social media helps reunite dog lost after car crash and her owner

Ladybug the dog safe after car crash
Ladybug the dog safe after car crash(Vanderburgh Humane Society)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A dog named Ladybug is safe and back home thanks to social media and a few Good Samaritans.

Vanderburgh Humane Society posted the good news.

They say Ladybug was with her owner when they were involved in a car crash Monday on the Lloyd Expressway. They say the owner was taken to the hospital, but amid the chaos, Ladybug was lost.

There was a post to Evansville Lost Pets by a nurse, who comments indicate was caring for Ladybug’s owner at the hospital.

Commenters say that got the ball rolling. There were then sightings of Ladybug, and a Good Samaritan caught her and brought her to VHS.

Comments from family indicate Ladybug’s owner is now doing well.

