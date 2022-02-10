Salamander crossing season begins in Wesselman Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Wesselman Woods say they will start their annual road closures to help protect salamanders during their crossing season.

They tell us salamanders come out of hibernation around February to begin traveling to wetlands for mating.

During the first warm rains, officials say they travel to the vernal pool in the middle of Wesselman Park.

That means salamanders must cross at least one road in order to get to the pool.

To keep them safe, Wesselman Woods will close off the park loop near the Nature Preserve.

Beginning February 15, gates will close from dusk to dawn Monday through Friday. They will also be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. on the weekends.

A map of gate locations can be found below.

Salamander gates in Wesselman Woods. (Wesselman Woods.)

