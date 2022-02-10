Police: Shooting calls on the rise in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Violent crimes in Owensboro were on the rise in 2021, according to information provided by Owensboro Chief of Police Arthur Ealum.

Shooting and firearm statistics from 2018 to 2021 show that 84 total shooting or firearm discharge calls were reported last year. This is an increase from 57 calls in 2019 and 2020.

Another important number to note is the 17 victims of gun violence recorded in 2021, which is up by seven victims from the previous year.

According to the data, the total number of firearm discharge calls has more than doubled from last year. Owensboro Chief of Police Arthur Ealum admits this is a problem, but says it could be worse.

“Young people that don’t know how to manage conflict, their decision to shoot rather than talk something out, they don’t know how to engage in conflict resolution so they resort to guns,” Chief Ealum said. “If these kids actually learned how to shoot and had good aim or whatever, we could be stacking bodies like other communities and we don’t want that.”

When Chief Ealum says if people had good aim, he’s referring to the aggravated assault information. These numbers are anyone who is injured by gunfire, but not killed.

So far in 2022, there are already 11 people who have been injured by gunfire in the month of January.

Owensboro police reported just one murder/manslaughter in 2021. So far in 2022, there has been one.

