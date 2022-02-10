Officer & suspect named in Providence officer-involved shooting

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Seven days after an officer-involved shooting in Providence, we are learning the name of the officer and suspect involved.

On February 4, officers with the Providence Police Department were called to a welfare check near the 1200 block of KY-109, also known as Princeton STreet.

Authorities say when they arrived, 32-year-old Nathan Cranfield of Henderson was sitting in a disabled car that was off the road.

According to officials, Cranfield pulled out a gun when officers were making contact with him.

They say Chief Todd Jones then fired a shot at Cranfield.

Authorities with the Kentucky State Police say Chief Jones then administered live-saving techniques until emergency medical crews arrived.

A press release states that Cranfield was taken to a hospital in Evansville to treat his injuries.

KSP says Chief Jones is a 34-year law enforcement veteran and has served as the Providence Police Department Chief for three years.

He has been placed on administrative leave which is agency policy after an officer-involved shooting.

KSP continues to investigate.

