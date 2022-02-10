More potholes to spring up in Tri-State as result of ice storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As a result of the winter storm that came through at the very beginning of February, more potholes may start to spring up in the Tri-State.

“After a string of cold temperatures,” said Evansville Department of Transportation and Services Executive Director Todd Robertson, “you’ll get that freezing and thawing of the road. When you get that freezing and thawing of the road, that begins to create cracks in the asphalt.”

Thus, a pothole is born.

However, for the same reason that potholes are being created, winter storms, they can’t be fixed right away.

Because of all the salt on the roads, and the rough road conditions during the duration of the storm, the Evansville Department of Transportation’s top priority right now is cleaning up their machines and getting their vehicles up to speed.

“In this particular event, we did have some mechanical breakdowns and mechanical issues,” said Robertson, “a couple of pieces of equipment are in need of repair.”

As Robertson explained, they have a list of potholes and where they need to make repairs, but their biggest concern is making sure that they’re ready in the event of another big winter storm.

However, that’s not to say that no potholes will be filled anymore.

The department is still going to be fixing potholes, especially those that are rather large and dangerous.

Evansville citizens are encouraged to report potholes if they come across them. They can do so by calling (812) 435-6000 or by visiting the City of Evansville website.

