Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

More potholes to spring up in Tri-State as result of ice storm

More potholes to spring up in Tri-State as result of ice storm
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As a result of the winter storm that came through at the very beginning of February, more potholes may start to spring up in the Tri-State.

“After a string of cold temperatures,” said Evansville Department of Transportation and Services Executive Director Todd Robertson, “you’ll get that freezing and thawing of the road. When you get that freezing and thawing of the road, that begins to create cracks in the asphalt.”

Thus, a pothole is born.

However, for the same reason that potholes are being created, winter storms, they can’t be fixed right away.

Because of all the salt on the roads, and the rough road conditions during the duration of the storm, the Evansville Department of Transportation’s top priority right now is cleaning up their machines and getting their vehicles up to speed.

“In this particular event, we did have some mechanical breakdowns and mechanical issues,” said Robertson, “a couple of pieces of equipment are in need of repair.”

As Robertson explained, they have a list of potholes and where they need to make repairs, but their biggest concern is making sure that they’re ready in the event of another big winter storm.

However, that’s not to say that no potholes will be filled anymore.

The department is still going to be fixing potholes, especially those that are rather large and dangerous.

Evansville citizens are encouraged to report potholes if they come across them. They can do so by calling (812) 435-6000 or by visiting the City of Evansville website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
David Becht, Jr.
Man facing 35 counts in child molesting case
EPD: Teen shot multiple times in shooting on Madison Ave.
Name released of teen killed in Madison Ave. shooting
Car on fire on I-69 (Video from Tyler Willis)
Nobody hurt in fiery crash on I-69
Robert Garner
Sheriff: Possible jury tampering leads to mistrial in Owensboro murder case

Latest News

Authorities responded to a reported shooting that Henderson police say resulted in an...
Henderson elementary school briefly placed on lockdown following nearby shooting
Indiana COVID-19
New COVID cases steadily dropping in Vanderburgh Co.
Police: Shooting calls on the rise in Owensboro
Police: Shooting calls on the rise in Owensboro
USI set to join Ohio Valley Conference
USI set to join Ohio Valley Conference